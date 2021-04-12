Rocky Mountaineer is delaying the start of its Canadian operations until 5 July due to ongoing “travel restrictions and uncertainty”.

Despite the delayed restart to the Canadian summer 2021 season, the tourist train operator said it was “very optimistic” about restarting its services in Canada from early July.

Peter Armstrong, founder and interim chief executive of Rocky Mountaineer, said: “We are extremely disappointed to be forced to delay the start of our season, but we remain very optimistic about restarting travel in July.

“Our team is eagerly working to prepare our trains for operations and we all look forward to getting back to what we do best, which is hosting guests for an incredible experience on board our trains.”

Rocky Mountaineer said passengers affected by the delayed start this summer will be offered a future travel credit up to 110% of the original fare.

The company will also hold its 2021 and 2022 prices at 2020 levels, as well as ensuring customers can book a similar trip at the same fare even if there is an increase in prices from third-party hotels or tour operators.

TTG has approached Rocky Mountaineer to find out what its position is on offering refunds to UK customers whose train trips have been cancelled.

Affected customers can also transfer their booking to Rocky Mountaineer’s new US route, Rockies to the Red Rocks, which launches this summer.



The operator has also increased flexibility for guests who can now change their departure dates or the people on the booking up to 30 days before travel without any charge or penalty.