The Mail on Sunday has reported the company, which provide a range of services for the over-50s, has appointed advisers from Duff & Phelps to shift Titan Travel.

It said the company has come under pressure from an American hedge fund, which bought a 5% stake in Saga last year, to make the move.

The sale of Titan could represent 25% of Saga’s total value if it is sold between £100million and £150million, the Mail’s sources said.

Potential purchasers are reported as Riviera Travel, Travelopia and private equity firms including ECI Partners and Graphite Capital.

Saga was previously owned by Charterhouse Capital Partners, Permira and CVC Capital Partners before it was partially sold in 2014.

The firm is reportedly also looking to sell its at-home care branches, Patricia White’s and Country Cousins.

A spokesperson from Saga said it "does not comment on speculation".