Saga said the city’s maritime heritage and port regeneration plans made it the perfect venue for the event on 19 August.



Spirit of Adventure will become the first ship to be christened in the city on the south coast.



The launch of Spirit of Adventure comes after Saga’s first new-build, Spirit of Discover, was named in its homeport of Dover last July.



Nigel Blanks, Saga Cruises managing director, said while the two 999-passenger ships were sisters, they were not twins.



"Spirit of Adventure will have a distinctly different identity to her sister ship, which is why we have chosen a different port for her naming ceremony," said Blanks.



The ship’s inaugural voyage, a 17-night Baltic voyage, will depart from Dover on 21 August. Other 2020 destinations will include the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Norway.