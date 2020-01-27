Portsmouth will host the naming ceremony for Saga’s second new-build ship Spirit of Adventure in August.
Saga said the city’s maritime heritage and port regeneration plans made it the perfect venue for the event on 19 August.
Spirit of Adventure will become the first ship to be christened in the city on the south coast.
The launch of Spirit of Adventure comes after Saga’s first new-build, Spirit of Discover, was named in its homeport of Dover last July.
Nigel Blanks, Saga Cruises managing director, said while the two 999-passenger ships were sisters, they were not twins.
"Spirit of Adventure will have a distinctly different identity to her sister ship, which is why we have chosen a different port for her naming ceremony," said Blanks.
The ship’s inaugural voyage, a 17-night Baltic voyage, will depart from Dover on 21 August. Other 2020 destinations will include the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Norway.
Onboard, Spirit of Adventure will feature three speciality restaurants: Khukuri House, the first Nepalese restaurant at sea; high-end Italian restaurant Amalfi; and dining and live entertainment venue Supper Club.
Other features include a 500sq/m spa, outdoor pool The Lido, 444-seat theatre The Playhouse, and a large library.
Blanks added the ship, like Spirit of Discovery, had been specifically designed for the "needs and tastes" of the over-50s market.
"This means there’s no casino, ice rink or climbing wall," he said. "Instead, they boast the largest percentage of single cabins of any modern ship, a high crew to guest ratio, West End standard entertainment, five different dining options, balcony cabins for all guests, and countless other features.
"The interior design for Spirit of Adventure is bold and striking. Yet again, we have risen to the challenge set us by our guests. They have told us that life for them is not ‘beige’ and they want to see something that showcases the best of British contemporary design.”