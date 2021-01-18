The scholarship has been named in honour of Sandals founder Butch Stewart

Sandals has announced a new tourism and hospitality scholarship named in honour of the Caribbean resort giant’s founder, the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

The scheme will be funded via contributions to the non-profit Sandals Foundation and will seek to develop "the next generation of Caribbean tourism leaders".



Butch’s son Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts International’s newly-appointed executive chair, announced the scheme on Tuesday (2 February).



"My father fiercely believed in the power of possibility," said Stewart. "He understood and celebrated the ability of people to rise above their potential and accomplish great things.



"This scholarship’s core mission is to ensure a strong future for the Caribbean hotel industry by fuelling the talent pipeline with opportunity – a true reflection of my father’s passion for the region and its potential.



"That’s why I am delighted to honour his memory and the example he set by empowering our team members to dream big and dream bright.”



The scholarship is available to full-time members of the Sandals team, based on their financial needs and means, personal attributes, and success in their current role.



Recipients of the scholarship will be eligible to receive funding for an up to four-year college programme in hospitality and tourism, supported by the Sandals Corporate University and local education partners.



Applications will open on 1 June.