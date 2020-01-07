From 1 April 2020, visitors will be charged a nightly rate of US $3 on accommodation costing up to US $120 a night, and US $6 on accommodation priced beyond US $120.



Accommodation sourced through sharing platforms such as Airbnb or VRBO, meanwhile, will be subject to a 7% tourist accommodation fee on the full cost of the stay.



Funds accrued via the charges will be used to finance destination marketing activities by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) in key markets, including the UK and Europe.



"The business of promoting a tourism destination is becoming increasingly challenging and highly competitive as countries worldwide try to capture a greater share of the growing tourist market," said the SLTA.

"Given this, it is now common practice for countries to finance marketing of their tourism product through an accommodation fee or levy paid for by stay-over visitors."