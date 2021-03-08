Guests can “play inside their favourite video games" at the theme park in Osaka, part of Universal Studios Japan

The first Super Nintendo World theme park has opened in Japan allowing guests to “play inside their favourite video games”.

Part of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, the park held a grand opening this week with attendees including Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Super Mario.

The park features rides and attractions themed after Nintendo games, such as the world’s first interactive Mario Kart experience, as well as dining, shops and other activities.

During the Mario Kart attraction, which utilises augmented reality technology, projection mapping, and screen projection, guests race to the finish line through courses featured in the game alongside their favourite Nintendo characters.

Guests can also purchase “Power-Up Bands” in the park to sync to their smartphones, track their scores and compete with other guests.