The pledge has been designed to boost consumer confidence in package travel this summer

Jet2holidays, Tui and easyJet holidays are among a handful of the country’s leading travel firms to have signed BBC Watchdog’s "package holiday pledge".

The pledge has been designed to give holidaymakers extra assurances when booking a package during the Covid crisis, with signatories required to uphold a number of commitments.

These include: Allowing customers to rebook without incurring amendment charges if their flights are changed or cancelled because of Covid-19

Allowing customers to rebook without incurring amendment charges for any element of the package booked if the Foreign Office changes its advice to advise against all but essential travel to their destination country

Allowing customers to rebook without incurring amendment charges for any element of the package booked if a customer or member of their household tests positive for Covid prior to departure

Providing a full refund if any element of the booking is not available and Jet2holidays is unable to offer an equivalent holiday (in line with Abta’s definition of a "significant" change)

Paying refunds within 14 days of cancellation

Allowing customers to change or cancel their booking without incurring charges for any element of their package if, between booking and departure, the UK imposes a quarantine requirement on arrivals from their destination country Other signatories include British Airways Holidays, Virgin Holidays, Travel Counsellors, Trailfinders and Travel Republic.

