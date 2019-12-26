New South Wales Rural Fire Service has urged holidaymakers to leave a 260km (160-mile) "tourist leave zone" along the coast before Saturday (4 January) with further "dangerous" weather conditions forecast for the weekend.



"Widespread extreme fire danger is forecast for Snowy Monaro this Saturday 4 January," said the fire service.

"These will be dangerous conditions, the same or worse than New Year’s Eve. If you are holidaying in the Snowy Monaro region, particularly in the areas identified on the map, you need to leave before Saturday."

twitter.com/NSWRFS/status/1212621264533241856/photo/1

The alert specifically concerns "the area of Jindabyne, Adaminaby, Berridale, Delegate, Providence Portal, Anglers Reach, Old Adaminaby", the fire service added.