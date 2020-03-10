Agents will be able to use the helpline, launched this week, to access help, support and advice amid an "uncertain" time for travel businesses and the "widely reported impact" of coronavirus on the travel sector.



The homeworking giant said the decision reflected the range of businesses now operating under the company’s umbrella, thanks in part to the appointment of former Freedom Travel Group chief Matt Harding as head of franchise sales at Travel Counsellors.



Following the collapse of Freedom parent Thomas Cook, a number of agents and agency owners migrated their business to Travel Counsellors, including "bricks and mortar" agencies.



“Now, more than ever, it’s key the industry pulls together to support each other, which includes reaching out to smaller, independent agencies and TMCs who may be feeling uncertain about what the future holds for them during his time," said Harding. "The message is that we are here to help.



“The helpline is focused on supporting our friends and peers in the travel industry to assess their current opportunities and take stock.

"We have decades of skills, knowledge and experience housed within the company’s global community alongside a vast array of operating models which can help businesses pivot and adapt in challenging times.”