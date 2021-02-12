The UK job market is showing signs of recovery despite the third Covid-19 lockdown – although travel and tourism vacancies are lagging far behind many other sectors.

Data from employment site CV-Library found the total number of new vacancies in the UK was down by just 8.5% in January compared with the same month in 2020, although there were “drastic differences” between some sectors.



The number of new jobs in travel and tourism during January was down by 67.8% year-on-year, while the catering industry and retail also saw a huge drop in vacancies over the same period (down 76.3% and 56% respectively).



But there were significant year-on-year increases in new jobs for some sectors such as telecoms, medical, distribution and management.