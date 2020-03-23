Through the NHS Volunteer Responders scheme, anyone can sign up to collect shopping or prescriptions for someone who is self-isolating; drive patients to appointments; or simply chat with someone facing loneliness.



Tom Cloherty, a senior account manager at Exsus Travel, encouraged volunteers on the Travel Gossip Facebook page and received a flood of positive responses.



“I think those in travel are ‘people people’ – caring and considerate – [qualities] that [are] important while we rescue stranded people abroad or help them with rebooking,” said Cloherty. “So it makes sense we would volunteer.”



Thousands of Virgin Atlantic and easyJet cabin crew are also being asked to volunteer at three new Nightingale field hospitals in London, Birmingham and Manchester.