The John Hays Entrepreneur of the Year Award will be an annual accolade, in tribute to one of travel’s greatest pioneers and entrepreneurs

TTG Media is proud to announce a new award in tribute to one of the travel industry’s greatest entrepreneurs.

The John Hays Entrepreneur of the Year Award will be an annual accolade, the first of which will be presented at the all-new Travel Industry Awards by TTG on September 30.

In a year like no other, entrepreneurs have sprung up across the travel sector, making their mark through their limitless ambition, dynamism and innovative thinking.

And in tribute to one of travel’s greatest pioneers and entrepreneurs, John Hays, founder of the UK’s largest independent travel agency Hays Travel, the John Hays Entrepreneur of the Year Award will recognise the true entrepreneurial spirit of an outstanding personality who has disrupted the travel industry.