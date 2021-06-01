Hopes have been raised of summer holidays this year for fully vaccinated Brits as a deal with Brussels on Covid passports "nears completion", according to The Guardian.

It is also thought Germany are "failing to convince" popular destinations to pull an "emergency brake" on UK visitors.

Talks are reportedly "advancing well" between the UK and Brussels on the mutual recognition of an NHS app and the EU’s green digital certificate.

The app will allow border controls to scan a QR code to confirm the vaccination status of a traveller.

A European Commission spokesperson told The Guardian: "There are talks ongoing at the technical level which are progressing well and going in the right direction. This is particularly because the technical system architecture of the EU and the UK are aligned."