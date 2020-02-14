The line will host dozens of agents and other industry partners onboard Scarlet Lady at the weekend before the ship heads to Liverpool.



Virgin’s plans to launch a cruise line date to late 2014. The company, then Virgin Cruises, signed a letter of intent for three ships a year later with Fincantieri.



A steel-cutting ceremony for Scarlet Lady was held in March 2017 before the ship was eventually delivered to Virgin Voyages on 14 February this year.





It may be dark but her beauty shines through, here is the first glimpse of @VirginVoyages Scarlet Lady coming in to the @Port_of_Dover \uD83D\uDE0D\uD83C\uDF89 pic.twitter.com/4XG08Bbfk6 — Port of Dover (@Port_of_Dover) February 20, 2020



After its UK visit, the adults-only ship will reposition to its Miami homeport ahead of its maiden voyage on 1 April. It will then embark on an inaugural season of Caribbean itineraries.



Virgin Voyages president and chief executive Tom McAlpin said the line’s trade partners, or "first mates", would play a "pivotal role" in making the ship’s inaugural year a success.



The ship will be captained by Canadian Wendy Williams.