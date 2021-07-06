Wendy Wu Tours has chosen Scotland for its first domestic tour after nearly three-quarters of customers and agents polled by the Asia specialist said they, or their clients, were ready to book a UK break departing this year.

While the poll revealed international travel was the focus for Wendy Wu customers next year, 72% of customers said they would be keen to travel with the adventure expert to the Scottish Highlands.



The next most popular UK touring options arising from the poll were Ireland, Cornwall and north Wales.



To meet demand, the firm has announced a new 11-day "ultimate Scottish tourism experience", departing in October – and confirmed to TTG it was looking to develop additional UK touring programmes and product.



The Spirit of Scotland tour will be capped at 24 guests, and has been designed to offer an intimate, in-depth journey through Scotland’s cities, its islands and the Highlands.



Guests will head from Edinburgh to Inverness and onwards to the Isles of Skye and Mull before heading back to Glasgow via Loch Lomond.