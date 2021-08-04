The Hungary-based airline said it had already trained more than 150 new pilots as it looks to return to pre-Covid capacity levels this summer.





Wizz said it would recruit another 300 pilots by the end of this year to “meet its ambitious growth plans” following the pandemic.



By 2030, Wizz expects to have hired around 4,600 new pilots as part of its expansion ambitions, which will see a tripling of the size of its fleet over this period.



Wizz operates Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on more than 800 routes to 191 destinations in 49 countries, including 43 airport bases.



The carrier is looking for experienced captains and first officers, as well as those with no flying experience who can apply to join the Wizz Air Pilot Academy Programme.



Chief operations officer Heiko Holm said: “We are proud of the excellent opportunities, competitive salary, and compensation and benefits package available to our flight crew, as well as flexible and fixed roster patterns to allow for an improved work-life balance.