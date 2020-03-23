Each State of Play webinar will feature an industry expert talking about the state of play in their region at the time.

The first session is on 31 March with John Strickland of JLS Consulting to focus on Europe; the second is on 7 April with Henry Hardvelt of Atmosphere Research Group about the US; and the final is with Zheng Liu of the Institute for Aviation Research to go through the Asia-Pacific region.

They will all take place at 3pm, BST.

WAF said: "The aviation industry is in disarray, and due to the wide impact of Covid-19 the state of the industry has fundamentally changed.

"Our thoughts go out to the airlines and wider supply chain that have been irrevocably impacted by this worldwide event."

Register for the webinars, here.