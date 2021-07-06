A crackdown on gatherings in four areas of Majorca and Ibiza is being imposed after a surge in Covid cases in the Balearics.

The number of people who can sit at a table in a bar in Magaluf, Arenal, Playa de Palma and San Antonio is now limited to six indoors and 10 outside. There are also capacity limits of 100 indoors and 200 outdoors, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reports.

The measures come barely a week after the Balearics were added to the green list.

Wider restrictions also apply to parts of Majorca, with limits on “free” alcohol in all-inclusive hotels outside of meal times. Shops cannot sell alcohol between 9.30pm and 8am and “hypersexual” promotion of alcohol is banned.

The Sun reports police have been drafted in from Madrid to patrol Magaluf to control English football fans in a bid to shake off the resort’s wild reputation post-pandemic.

A 2am closing time has now been imposed and attempts are being made to woo tourists from other countries, the paper said.

An official statement on the new measures is due later today (6 July).