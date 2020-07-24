Monday

Tune in to the Save Travel Week launch

11am: Live panel discussion on the Travel Trade Gazette Facebook page between TTG editor Sophie Griffiths and industry leaders discussing why YOU should get behind the #SaveTravel campaign. Speakers include Cosmos and Avalon Waterways’ Giles Hawke, Advantage Travel Partnerships’ Kelly Cookes and Sunvil’s Chris Wright. Attend via Zoom/register to watch via Facebook Live.

Tuesday

Spread the word: Sign the letter to Sunak and Shapps

Our #SaveTravel letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak and transport secretary Grant Shapps is picking up pace – but there are many travel professionals yet to sign it. We’re calling on all travel companies to share the letter with staff, including those on furlough, to smash our 10,000 target. Who’s not yet signed? Tag your colleagues and peers! Bosses: Send a message to staff asking them to sign!

11am: Travel Gossip Facebook Live

Join TTG’s group editor Pippa Jacks and Travel Gossip boss Bruce Martin as they discuss all things #SaveTravel for members of the industry Facebook group.

Wednesday

Share your stories

All day: Abta is working on a significant member survey to ascertain the economic impact on jobs and revenue in the travel industry – but we’d like to hear your personal stories of the impact on you or your team, to hand over with our letter next month. Please you use this form to share your experiences.

Thursday

Write to your local MP (and why not tweet them too to draw it to their attention)

All day: MPs are more likely to fight our corner in parliament if they are made aware of the jobs provided by and economic contribution made by travel businesses in their local constituency. Whether you’re a homeworker who is also a local constituent, or the boss of a travel company writing as a local business person (if so please consider stating how many people you employ and how many jobs are at risk), use our template to contact your local MP and help put the travel industry’s plight on their agenda.

Friday

If you’re struggling, don’t do it in silence. Ask for help, and reach out to support your industry colleagues

All day: Don’t suffer in silence. Please ask for help. Be that contacting a friend or colleague directly for a “virtual coffee”, or getting in touch with one of the important resources we have listed below.

All day: Consider making a donation to Abta LifeLine, which is working to support travel industry colleagues struggling with their mental health amid the pandemic, and financially helping those who have lost their job or are otherwise struggling to make end meet.

Abta LifeLine

The Samaritans