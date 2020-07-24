The letter, addressed to transport minister Grant Shapps and chancellor Rishi Sunak, has three demands (see below) and will be delivered to both the DfT and Treasury next week, meaning there’s still time to add your name to the list of signatures.

Last week’s #SaveTravel Week also saw people from across the industry submitting letters to their MPs, with a number agreeing to raise the plight of the UK travel industry in parliament when it returns from recess next week.