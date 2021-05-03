Legendary TV fitness guru Mr Motivator hosted a live travel industry exercise class during TTG and Abta LifeLine’s Get Travel Talking Week on Wednesday (12 May).

The session was held from midday and all we were welcome to join, regardless of their level of fitness or normal exercise routine – or access to rainbow lycra or spandex!

You can rewatch the session in full below, led by none other than Mr Motivator himself, Derrick Evans.

The session formed part of Get Travel Walking Week, a full programme of daily events pulled together by TTG and Abta LifeLine to encourage better mental health practices as travel seeks to emerge from the deepest crisis in its history.

For more on Get Travel Talking Week, what’s coming up and what you can catch up with, visit the dedicated Get Travel Talking Week microsite.