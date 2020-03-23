The fund will be an extension of the homeworking giant’s existing benevolent fund and forms part of the firm’s TC Support Package, created to address issues arising from the Covid-19 outbreak.



Its dedicated coronavirus information hub has been live for more than month, aiming to offer verified, factual and trusted information on the impact of Covid-19 on travel.



It includes FAQs, the latest updates from airlines and cruise lines, supplier policies and booking guides, as well as links to World Health Organization guidance and the latest Foreign Office travel advice.