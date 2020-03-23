Travel Counsellors will establish a dedicated "welfare fund" for TCs who find themselves "in financial stress" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund will be an extension of the homeworking giant’s existing benevolent fund and forms part of the firm’s TC Support Package, created to address issues arising from the Covid-19 outbreak.
Its dedicated coronavirus information hub has been live for more than month, aiming to offer verified, factual and trusted information on the impact of Covid-19 on travel.
It includes FAQs, the latest updates from airlines and cruise lines, supplier policies and booking guides, as well as links to World Health Organization guidance and the latest Foreign Office travel advice.
Travel Counsellors will also increase its digital TCTV programming to create a daily schedule to keep business owners and support teams up-to-date. Shows will be presented from each contributor’s own homes via webcam.
Additional support for franchisees from the TC Support Package, accessible from a digital hub, focuses on how best to run businesses during the coronavirus crisis.
It contains advice on budgeting and finances, and opportunities to access government support; lifestyle advice, such as how to maintain a positive mindset; and home schooling resources.
Travel Counsellors has placed a focus on wellbeing too, offering advice on boosting mental health, daily exercise routines and healthy eating, and how to access support from the wider Travel Counsellors community.
“Our corporate and leisure Travel Counsellor business owners and support team colleagues have been working tirelessly to support their customers over the last few weeks," said Travel Counsellors chief executive Steve Byrne.
“Never has the time for showing care and nurturing personal relationships with customers been more important. People will always remember how we made them feel, and we’re focused on supporting all within our community to do the very best they can to navigate these times and come out of this stronger.
"There will be businesses boosted and careers saved over the coming weeks by being part of a supportive culture that enables people to come together virtually to support one another."