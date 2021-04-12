Jet2 says it has doubled services to Austria (Pictured: Innsbruck)

Jet2.com has extended its winter 2021/22 ski flight schedule , citing "very strong demand" for its ski programme.

Extra flights to Grenoble, Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Chambery will be available for February half-term getaways.



The airline and operator has also added some extra December flights and late-season services.



Jet2 will offer seven ski destinations in total this winter, with Chambery – a brand new Jet2 destination – and Barcelona (serving Andorra) completing the programme.



Seven of its winter 2021/22 routes are brand new too.