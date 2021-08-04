“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to Canada, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks,” said the latest advisory.





Canada is currently on the amber list of countries under the UK’s traffic lights system.

The FCDO has been aligning its travel advice on Covid risks with the traffic light regime in recent weeks.

Canada announced plans last month to relax its entry requirements for fully vaccinated international visitors from early September.

While Air Canada is resume more transatlantic routes to the UK and Ireland.