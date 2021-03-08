Azamara has revealed the name of its recently acquired fourth ship, which will launch in Europe next year .

Azamara Onward, formerly Carnival’s Pacific Princess, was handed over during a ceremony on 15 March – coinciding with Azamara’s transition into an independent brand.

The company was acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners from parent Royal Caribbean Group in January, with the purchase of a fourth ship announced soon after.

Azamara said it had chosen the name “to evoke feelings of resilience, positivity, and the endless possibilities of the future” and to reflect its own next chapter.

Onward joins the line’s existing fleet of Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest, and is currently docked in Civitavecchia for an “extensive renovation” before its maiden season around Europe in 2022.

Azamara president Carol Cabezas said the announcement “marks a new beginning” for the line as it becomes an independent business.

“Our beautiful new ship can access smaller ports and allow us to bring our guests to even more destinations,” she said. “When selecting a unique name, we realised our fourth ship marks the start of a new adventure and we chose a name that celebrates the bright future ahead for the brand, our guests, and the industry as a whole.”

Hinting to TTG about further expansion in an interview last month, Cabezas said Azamara’s new owners Sycamore had “made it clear [the addition of a fourth ship] isn’t the end of their plans with us”.

Azamara’s executive chairman Orlando Ashford, formerly president of Holland America Line, added: “Azamara has a bright future and is positioned to continue growing as an independent company.

“We can’t wait to welcome back our loyal customers, as well as those new to the brand, with our expanded fleet offering more unique Destination Immersion programming and itineraries.”