The Covid-19 pandemic has created a cash crisis for travel companies, and the government has yet to respond to the industry’s request for urgent action to protect jobs and customer money. We’re seeing a variety of different responses from companies regarding refunds, so while we continue to wait for the government to provide clarity from its side, Abta is playing its part by developing guidance on refunds for cancelled package holidays.

With the lockdown looking set to continue over the coming weeks at least, both here and overseas, it will bring continued and increasing pressure on travel companies.

We’re aware refund credit notes have been a source of discussion and our latest advice aims to clarify their role.

Available on the member zone of Abta’s website, it includes an overview of what they are, what they should contain and reiterates that they are not the same as vouchers, which do not come with financial protection.

It is vital that members familiarise themselves with the guidance and adhere to the rules set out within it.

’We must avoid further detriment to consumers and members’

We are aware there has been confusion among customers on this matter too, so to further assist members, we have published a Q&A on the consumer advice page of our website, as well as a factsheet on the member zone, which we recommend you use in your communications with customers.



I absolutely understand the frustration and concern felt by customers and am aware of the urgency to get their money back to them.

However it’s in nobody’s interests for normally healthy travel businesses to go under. As well as the loss of thousands of jobs, it would take many months for customers to get a refund, many more than if they accept refund credit notes.

We’re doing everything we can in the interest of avoiding further detriment to the consumer, as well as members.