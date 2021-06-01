Iconic Aegean will call at Mykonos as part of the fam itinerary

Celestyal Cruises is giving travel agents the chance to win a place on a three-night fam trip onboard Iconic Aegean around the Greek Islands.

The voyage will depart from Lavrion, in Athens, on 8 October and call at Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos, Heraklion and Santorini.

The trip includes a single cabin with all meals and drinks, two excursions, port taxes and gratuities included. It excludes flights and any other travel arrangements as well as onboard expenses including PCR tests if applicable.

To enter, agents must sign up to the Celestyal Cruises Trade Facebook page by 17 July and answer a question about the name of the line’s newest ship.

The winning agent will be announced on 19 July.