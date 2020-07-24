In total, six destinations have had their quarantine-free travel corridors revoked – France, Malta, the Netherlands, Monaco, Turks & Caicos, and Aruba.

The Foreign Office is also now advising against all but essential travel to all six countries. Anyone already in-destination need not return to the UK immediately, the FCO has said.

Shapps confirmed the decision in a tweet posted shortly before 10pm on Thursday (13 August).

It means arrivals from all six destinations will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the UK.

Shapps said the new rules would come into force at 4am on Saturday (15 August).