France, Malta and the Netherlands have been removed from the UK’s safe travel list, transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed.
In total, six destinations have had their quarantine-free travel corridors revoked – France, Malta, the Netherlands, Monaco, Turks & Caicos, and Aruba.
The Foreign Office is also now advising against all but essential travel to all six countries. Anyone already in-destination need not return to the UK immediately, the FCO has said.
Shapps confirmed the decision in a tweet posted shortly before 10pm on Thursday (13 August).
It means arrivals from all six destinations will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the UK.
Shapps said the new rules would come into force at 4am on Saturday (15 August).
"Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos, and Aruba from our list of coronavirus travel corridors to keep infection rates down," said Shapps.
"If you arrive in the UK after 4am Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days."