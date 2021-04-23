'It’s such a serious situation for a small country like Scotland, which has always punched way above its weight on a global map'

We’ve been lobbying hard for a traffic light system for many months now, and we live in hope of an announcement on which countries are "green" soon.

The final meeting of the Scottish Aviation Working Group takes places this Friday (30 April) so we won’t know any outcomes until after this group, on which we sit, announces their recommendations.

However, what we, and Scottish travellers really need, is a four nations’ approach to traffic lights and all other issues.

Agencies that have opened up this week for the first time since December 2020 have seen a reasonable restart, with some bookings coming in, but the travelling public – who are desperate to travel again – are reluctant to book in case the country they wish to travel to is not "green lighted".



Sadly, some agents have chosen not to reopen at this time as the uncertainty is making them weigh up the business benefits of a restart in the current climate if they have nothing to sell.

Of course, this means they’re making no money. With each day that goes by with no firm announcements, the chances of them being able to reopen successfully gets slimmer and slimmer.