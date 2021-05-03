Tui is offering customers a range of Covid test packages to destinations this summer (Credit: Prasesh Shiwakoti / Unsplash)

Tour operating giant Tui is to offer testing Covid-19 packages from £20 per person this summer when international tourism resumes.

The company has announced plans to offer testing packages from £20pp for destinations classified as green under the government’s traffic light system to restart travel from 17 May. Testing packages for amber countries will be priced from £50pp.

The government is due to announce which destinations will be classed as green and amber later this week.

Tui said it was “subsidising the cost of testing to help customers travel again this summer” through the testing package deals which are being offered through specialist provider Chronomics.

The operator has also confirmed to TTG that the testing packages will be available on bookings made through third-party agents.

Customers will be able to order tests on a new booking hub one hour after booking their holiday. This hub is due to go live on Monday (10 May).