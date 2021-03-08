Featuring the latest news and updates from Domes Resorts as well as essential information about the Greek properties, this TTG webinar covers everything agents need to know to sell the luxury resorts in 2021 and beyond
Penny Naoum, regional sales manager UK & Ireland for Domes Resorts, talks to TTG about the hotel portfolio’s recent and upcoming expansions, plus she shares a training presentation covering what each Domes Resorts property has to offer its guests.
To find out more about Domes Resorts, visit domesresorts.com.