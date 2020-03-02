The operator is offering eight directly-contracted hotels in Tunisia, with the first holidays set to depart in May 2020.



Hotels include the four-star One Resort Aqua Park and Spa on Skanes’ El Mouradi beach and the five-star Iberostar Diar El Andalous hotel on the beachfront in Sousse.



All easyJet Holidays’ Tunisia holidays are all-inclusive. Some also include free child places.



EasyJet Holidays has also pledged to grow its Tunisia programme with a wider selection of hotels.

EasyJet announced plans to return to Tunisia for the first time since 2015 late last year.

Tunisia’s national tourist office confirmed to TTG last year easyJet had acquired former Thomas Cook slots at Gatwick to operate the route, starting 2 May.