EasyJet Holidays has placed its summer 2020 Tunisia programme on sale, offering twice-weekly departures from Gatwick to Enfidha.
The operator is offering eight directly-contracted hotels in Tunisia, with the first holidays set to depart in May 2020.
Hotels include the four-star One Resort Aqua Park and Spa on Skanes’ El Mouradi beach and the five-star Iberostar Diar El Andalous hotel on the beachfront in Sousse.
All easyJet Holidays’ Tunisia holidays are all-inclusive. Some also include free child places.
EasyJet Holidays has also pledged to grow its Tunisia programme with a wider selection of hotels.
EasyJet announced plans to return to Tunisia for the first time since 2015 late last year.
Tunisia’s national tourist office confirmed to TTG last year easyJet had acquired former Thomas Cook slots at Gatwick to operate the route, starting 2 May.
Paul Bixby, easyJet Holidays strategy and sourcing director, said: “Tunisia is an incredibly popular place to enjoy a holiday and it’s great news to be able to add it as a choice for this summer. It offers amazing beaches, beautiful hotels, and all at brilliant value.
All of our holidays to Tunisia that we’ve launched today are all-inclusive, and for all of our holidays, we include 23kg of luggage per person as standard, as well as transfers on our beach holidays.”