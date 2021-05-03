Viking Venus will depart on its maiden passenger voyage on 22 May from Portsmouth

Viking Venus made its maiden call in Portsmouth on Monday (10 May), with the ship due to be named by godmother, broadcaster Anne Diamond, next week (17 May).

Venus was delivered to Viking last month and joins its small ship fleet alongside identical 930-guest sister ships Viking Star, Sea, Sky, Orion and Jupiter.



The ship will then enter service on 22 May sailing five Scenic Shore itineraries roundtrip from Portsmouth as part of its Welcome Back programme, calling in Liverpool, the Isle of Scilly, Falmouth and Portland.



Viking initially put three departures on sale, but a further two were added sailing on 19 June and 26 June after the initial run sold out in under a week.

Chair Torstein Hagen said the UK government was "leading the way" with its approach to thee safe return of cruising, and had helped "put hope back on the horizon".



"Viking was the first cruise line to suspend operations in March 2020 and, after 14 months of keeping our ships in warm lay-up, we are looking forward to ushering in this new era," he said.



"The arrival of Viking Venus into Portsmouth is a reason to celebrate as we prepare to welcome UK guests on board from 22 May, after she has been named."