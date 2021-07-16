MAG, backed by Ryanair, Tui, easyJet, Virgin Atlantic and publisher Clive Jacobs, sought a judge’s verdict on the way changes to the system were made – often at short notice.

Their claims were thrown out, but MAG was given permission to seek a further judicial review.

MAG said: “British businesses and consumers deserve to understand how the government takes decisions on the traffic light system so that they can book their travel with confidence whether for business, visiting friends and family or simply taking a holiday.

“The way decisions have been taken to date has not been transparent and has created huge confusion and uncertainty for the British public. In a recent poll 80% of UK consumers agreed."



