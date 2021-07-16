Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has lost its legal challenge against how the government’s traffic light scheme is devised.
MAG, backed by Ryanair, Tui, easyJet, Virgin Atlantic and publisher Clive Jacobs, sought a judge’s verdict on the way changes to the system were made – often at short notice.
Their claims were thrown out, but MAG was given permission to seek a further judicial review.
MAG said: “British businesses and consumers deserve to understand how the government takes decisions on the traffic light system so that they can book their travel with confidence whether for business, visiting friends and family or simply taking a holiday.
“The way decisions have been taken to date has not been transparent and has created huge confusion and uncertainty for the British public. In a recent poll 80% of UK consumers agreed."
The group added: “The most recent changes including to the status of travellers from France which overnight created yet another category of “amber+” were shambolic and made it even harder for consumers and businesses to plan. The government should do the right thing by consumers and provide clarity on any changes it makes to the system.
“If the government is truly following the data then it must make significant changes to the ‘green’ list including adding the US and major EU countries. There is also no reason why travellers from the US and EU should not be exempt from quarantine and testing as soon as possible. The UK has already fallen behind the EU’s reopening and our overly cautious approach to international travel will further impact our economic recovery.”