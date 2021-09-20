Non-US travellers will be required to show proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 as part of the new rules. They will also have to provide evidence of having testing negative for Covid-19 up to 87 hours prior to departure.

Unvaccinated arrivals will likely be subject to additional testing requirements, the White House has intimated.

White House Covid coordinator Jeffrey Zients confirmed early details of the US’s travel plan to national press outlets in the US on Monday afternoon (20 September).

The move will bring to an end what will by November be a 20-month ban on most travel to the US for non-US citizens. The ban was originally introduced by the Trump administration on 17 March 2020 in the early stages of the Covid crisis.

Prime minister Boris Johnson travelled to the US on Monday to discuss international travel arrangements with US president Joe Biden.



The World Travel and Tourism Council said the readmission of UK visitors to the US was a vital move.

Julia Simpson, WTTC president and chief executive, said: “The UK alone represents 8% of all inbound travel to the US, accounting for $40 million per day to the nation’s economy.



“WTTC has long-been calling for the US to reopen and our research shows that by opening its borders to key markets such as the UK, it will pump $198 million back into the US economy every single day.”

