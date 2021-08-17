The carrier on Thursday (26 August) said its projections suggested the country would reach the government’s Phase C vaccination threshold by the festive period, which Qantas believes is likely to trigger a "gradual reopening of international borders".



Moreover, Qantas is confident high levels of vaccination in "key markets" such as the UK, North America and parts of Asia would likely see them classed low-risk by the Australian government.



"This creates a range of potential travel options that Qantas and Jetstar are now preparing for," said the group.

"While Covid has shown circumstances can change unexpectedly, the long lead times for international readiness means the group needs to make some reasonable assumptions based on the latest data to make sure it can offer flights to customers as soon as they become feasible."