It will base three aircraft at Bristol for summer 2021, operating up to 56 flights a week to destinations across mainland Spain, as well as the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.



Other destinations include holiday hotspots in Greece, Turkey, Italy and Portugal (including Madeira).



Four summer routes will be Jet2 exclusives at Bristol airport – Izmir in Turkey, Kalamata and Lesvos in Greece, and Costa de Almeria in Spain.



In total, 450,000 Jet2 seats at Bristol are now on sale for summer 2021, with its inaugural flight scheduled to depart Bristol for Lanzarote on 1 April.