Santorini is among the new routes

Aegean has announced five new Greece and Greek island routes launching this summer.

The Greek carrier will serve the islands of Corfu, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini from London.



It will also fly to Thessaloniki from the capital.



From Heathrow, Aegean will offer up to daily Crete (Heraklion) flights, up to three weekly Santorini flights and up to three weekly Thessaloniki flights.



Services will operate variously from mid-May through to early October.