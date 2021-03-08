World Europa will be the first of MSC's LNG-powered 'world class' ships

MSC Cruises has inked a new "clean fuel" deal, which will see Total supply the line with 45,000 tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The fuel will be used to power MSC’s three new LNG-powered ships, the first of which – World Europa – MSC plans to launch next year.



The operation will be based in Marseille, which MSC said would become the line’s Mediterranean hub for its forthcoming LNG-powered ships.



According to MSC, LNG will "sharply" reduce emissions, improving air quality in coastal communities and port cities.



Its LNG ships will feature a 50-kilowatt "solid oxide fuel cell", which the line says will further reduce emissions compared to conventional LNG engines.