St John’s Covid-19 volunteer scheme will see trained volunteers placed in frontline hospital wards and in NHS departments across the country to free up medical staff and help relieve the pressure on the NHS.



Crew joining the effort will lend support by carrying out a range of tasks, from caring for the elderly to basic monitoring of patients.



They will also transport medication, keep treatment areas clean and hygienic, and help the NHS run as smoothly as possible during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Volunteers will receive two days training provided by St John Ambulance, designed to complement the cabin crew training they have already undertaken.