The cruise line’s sales team, headed up by UK and Ireland sales director Martin MacKinnon, has been strengthened by the appointment of Karen Tucker to the new role of head of field sales.

Tucker, who has been with Royal for more than 15 years in a range of roles, will have responsibility for the brand’s team of regional sales managers, which now includes Dionne Lalley, who has moved into the role from the Insights team.

Kelly Ashby joins from the product team in an internal move.

A further move sees Rhianna Rees, a recent graduate from Chester University, switch from the revenue team to become sales planning executive.

Nicki Lewis, head of trade support, has also made a series of promotions and appointments, including Jo Puccioni moving from brand manager to trade marketing manager.

While Kerry Nicholson takes up the role of e-learning manager overseeing the brand’s new Learn (Learn Everything About Royal Now) training platform for agents.

MacKinnon said: “The relationships we hold with our trade partners in the UK and Ireland continue to be incredibly important to us and we know the team will set us up for success as we look forward to yet another year of incredible activity.”