JetBlue is expected to launch its London transatlantic programme in the coming months

US carrier JetBlue has appointed sales and representation specialist Discover the World to oversee sales in the UK ahead of the launch of its long-awaiting London transatlantic flight programme.

Senior sales manager Claire Herbert, formerly of Finnair and Aeromexico, will head up the UK sales team, supported by sales executive Alexandra "Axel" Joyce, who brings experience of working with UK-based TMC Reed & Mackay and New Zealand’s BCD Travel.



Together, Herbert and Joyce will serve as point of contact for UK TMCs and leisure agents looking to book JetBlue’s London-Boston and London-New York JFK flights, which are expected to launch in the summer.



On Monday (19 April), JetBlue granted a scheduled foreign carrier permit by the CAA, giving it permission to operate in UK airspace.



JetBlue has secured slots at Heathrow, and is understood to hold options for slots at Gatwick and Stansted. It last month reiterated it had "a viable path into more than one London airport".



"JetBlue is a challenger brand and provides customers with an extraordinary product at disruptive fares," said JetBlue general manager, Europe, Maja Gedosev.



"Our new transatlantic product is the result of enormous research over the last few years. London will be JetBlue’s first ’BlueCity’ across the pond, and we are confident we have chosen the right partner to make it a success.