Dnata Travel Group has named Ailsa Pollard as its new chief executive for the UK and Europe.
Pollard, who will assume responsibility for Gold Medal, Travel Republic, Travelbag, Netflights and Sunmaster, will take up her new role on 1 November.
She will report to predecessor John Bevan, who now oversees dnata’s global travel business as divisional senior vice-president for travel.
A member of dnata’s leadership team for the past 12 years, Pollard has held a variety of senior roles – including vice-president of business development and strategy and senior vice-president of Emirates Holidays.
She was most recently senior vice-president, transformation (global) and consumer businesses (ME&I).
Bevan said: “We’re delighted that another part of the dnata Travel family will now be able to benefit from Ailsa’s expertise and leadership.
"I’ve had the pleasure of working with her for a number of years and know our team in the UK – as well as our valued industry partners – will enjoy working with her and will go on, together, to achieve great things.
“These are challenging times for all UK travel businesses, and need clear headedness, agility, honesty and commitment to navigate. Ailsa has all of those qualities, as well as decisive strategic vision, a passion for the customer and operational know-how. Our UK organisation couldn’t be in safer hands.”
Pollard added: “I’m looking forward to working with the UK team to emerge stronger from the pandemic. I know how tough the last 18 months have been on our people, our brands, our customers and our partners, but we have very strong foundations and the support of a global business on which we can collectively build an exciting future.”