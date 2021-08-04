Pollard, who will assume responsibility for Gold Medal, Travel Republic, Travelbag, Netflights and Sunmaster, will take up her new role on 1 November.

She will report to predecessor John Bevan, who now oversees dnata’s global travel business as divisional senior vice-president for travel.

A member of dnata’s leadership team for the past 12 years, Pollard has held a variety of senior roles – including vice-president of business development and strategy and senior vice-president of Emirates Holidays.

She was most recently senior vice-president, transformation (global) and consumer businesses (ME&I).

Bevan said: “We’re delighted that another part of the dnata Travel family will now be able to benefit from Ailsa’s expertise and leadership.

"I’ve had the pleasure of working with her for a number of years and know our team in the UK – as well as our valued industry partners – will enjoy working with her and will go on, together, to achieve great things.