The number of new vacancies in travel has increased for a sixth consecutive month and are now at their highest point since the Covid-19 pandemic began, according to data from recruitment firm C&M.

C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment’s activity index for April also showed candidate registrations reached their highest level since March 2020, but overall recruitment still remains “far below” pre-Covid numbers.

Despite seeing monthly improvements since November 2020, the number of new travel jobs was still 69% below the figure in April 2019. But this was still better than the 74% slide seen when comparing March 2019 with March 2021.

C&M also saw a more “positive” month for executive roles (with salaries of at least £40,000) with more senior appointments being made in April than during any other month since February 2020.

Director Barbara Kolosinska said: "It’s clear that we are on a positive, upward trend. Recruitment levels still remain historically low, but the industry is gradually feeling more confident and is looking to bring in new travel talent to help them with the increased demand that we all hope to see this summer.

"After a quieter 12 months, it’s also very positive to see the rise in senior travel placements last month, which indicates that many travel companies are now investing in top level talent to successfully guide them as the industry reopens."