Turkey and Poland have been removed from England’s quarantine-free travel corridor list, while Italy and Greece have retained their places.
Both Italy and Greece currently exceed the government’s 20 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days threshold, while Turkey does not.
However, like Portugal back at the start of September, both countries have been given at least another week’s grace.
Back then, transport secretary Grant Shapps said the government’s Joint Biosecurity Centre and ministers looked at a range of factors beyond the 20 new cases per 100,000 over seven days measures.
Mainland Portugal was subsequently removed from the travel corridor list a week later after its rate of Covid infection continued to rise.
Shapps confirmed on Thursday afternoon (1 October), in a string of tweets, that Turkey, Poland, Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba would lose their quarantine-free travel corridor status.
UK arrivals from any of the five destinations will have to self-isolate for two weeks of 4am on Saturday (3 October).
"The latest data indicates we need to remove Turkey, Poland, and Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba from the #TravelCorridor list this week," said Shapps.
"This means if you arrive from these destinations from 4am Saturday 3 October, you will need to self-isolate."
On Poland specifically, Shapps added: "Data from Poland shows that test positivity has nearly doubled increasing from 3.9% to 5.8% alongside a rapid increase in weekly cases, causing the Joint Biosecurity Centre to update their recommendation."