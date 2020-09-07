Both Italy and Greece currently exceed the government’s 20 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days threshold, while Turkey does not.

However, like Portugal back at the start of September, both countries have been given at least another week’s grace.

Back then, transport secretary Grant Shapps said the government’s Joint Biosecurity Centre and ministers looked at a range of factors beyond the 20 new cases per 100,000 over seven days measures.

Mainland Portugal was subsequently removed from the travel corridor list a week later after its rate of Covid infection continued to rise.