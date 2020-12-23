Cunard shares inspirational video as 2022 voyages go on sale

Cunard’s destination film is filled with inspiration and choice for customers and can be used as a useful marketing tool.

The cruise line is offering clients who book selected 2021 and 2022 voyages of seven nights or more up to $800pp to spend onboard for spa treatments, shopping or drinks.

And, whilst customers can look forward to their Cunard holiday, there are also exciting treats in store for agents. They could be in with a chance of winning their very own Cunard voyage for themselves and a guest in 2022, and that’s not all – there’s also an uplift of 1% commission on Cunard Fare bookings made by 31 March 2022.

Visit shinerewardsclub.com for more information.