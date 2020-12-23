TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

Join TTG+

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019
Campaign Business Media Brand of the Year 2020

Topics
Events
Competitions
Join TTG+

Cunard shares inspirational video as 2022 voyages go on sale

15 Jan 2021by Stephen Miller
SPONSORED ARTICLE

With 2022 voyages now on sale, Cunard is encouraging agents to share its destination-focused inspirational video with their clients

TRFBLI

Cunard’s destination film is filled with inspiration and choice for customers and can be used as a useful marketing tool.

 

The cruise line is offering clients who book selected 2021 and 2022 voyages of seven nights or more up to $800pp to spend onboard for spa treatments, shopping or drinks.

 

And, whilst customers can look forward to their Cunard holiday, there are also exciting treats in store for agents. They could be in with a chance of winning their very own Cunard voyage for themselves and a guest in 2022, and that’s not all – there’s also an uplift of 1% commission on Cunard Fare bookings made by 31 March 2022.

 

Visit shinerewardsclub.com for more information.

SPONSORED ARTICLE
CruiseCruise RestartSponsoredVideos
TRFBLI
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Our Next Events

TTG Digital Destinations Festival 2021

TTG Digital Destinations Festival 2021

08 Feb 2021Online
TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021

TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021

19 Mar 2021The Vox, Birmingham
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU