Kings-Hodkin will join Royal’s 20-strong sales team on 10 February, and will also become part of the line’s UK and Ireland senior leadership team.



She will report to sales director Martin MacKinnon and oversee a team of six key account managers.



Royal said Kings-Hodkin would bring “vast travel sector and extensive retail experience” to the role after 27 years with Cook working across various senior roles, including head of commercial partnerships and most recently, head of retail south.



In her past two years with Cook, Kings-Hodkin was responsible to Cook’s cruise business, which involved 150 third-party supplier partners.



She has also been involved with Clia, sitting on the association’s agents forum and picking up its 2018 Cruise Manager of the Year award.