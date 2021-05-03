Holiday Extras plans to “remake holidaymaking” with a £1 million recruitment drive and technology improvements set to benefit the trade.

The add-ons specialist has also ventured into the domestic short-breaks market, aiming at Super Break’s former territory.

Elizabeth Hogg, chief operating officer, whose previous roles include chief financial officer at No1 Lounges, joined two months ago.

She said: “We’re recruiting for more than 50 jobs in the UK and Germany, mostly in the UK.” The roles include contact centre staff and software developers. “While Holiday Extras operates in the travel sector, it is very much a tech business,” she added.

“What we are hoping to do is continue to grow and get ready to deliver our strategy to ‘remake holidaymaking’,” said Hogg. “We want to use intelligence to anticipate what the customer wants and to search for a number of products in one search.

“At the moment, our HEHA! app allows a search for one product or trip. We’re looking to make it a trip-based search rather than a single product search.”