McAuley joined Gold Medal in 2018 and has built a new management team, restructured the sales function, consolidated the trading team and “delivered broad efficiencies”.

Dnata Travel group chief executive John Bevan said: “Sad as we are to see Lisa depart, we wish her the very best with her new direction.

“She’s been a great leader in our organisation, and we’re proud to see her take this step in to entrepreneurship as one of a new generation of women setting the pace in our industry.

“We’ll all miss her sharp commercial insight, warmth, drive and perseverance – all qualities that have been invaluable as she steered our B2B division through a period of unprecedented challenge and change.

“She leaves behind a very strong management team who are well prepared to deliver a robust three year plan, and whom I know will ensure Gold Medal maintains its market leading status and unrivalled commitment to the travel trade.”

McAuley added: “When I joined Gold Medal and Travel 2 back in January 2018 no one could have predicted what the next three years would hold, and whilst the last year has been full of challenges I’m immensely proud of what the team has achieved.

“It’s been an incredible opportunity to lead Gold Medal and the sister brands as market leaders and ensure that the business stays at the top of its game no matter what the external environment throws at us.

“Building a first class highly engaged team and leading the business through a period of consolidation means that Gold Medal is brilliantly positioned to capitalise on future opportunities.

“People are what makes Gold Medal special and I’m genuinely sad to be leaving the team but also excited to see them build back from here on in and execute our three year plan.

“I genuinely never envisaged my leaving Gold Medal and acquiring a travel business myself, however Covid-19 has thrown up previously unthinkable opportunities and investing in Silver Travel Advisor was one such opportunity which was too good to miss.”

McAuley will remain as managing director until July, with the delivery of the new Gold Medal website her priority.

Recruitment for a successor is under way.