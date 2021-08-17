Several airlines are planning to require all staff members to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year.
Air Canada, Delta, SWISS and United Airlines will introduce the compulsory mandate in the coming months, after Qantas announced it will require all front line staff to be fully vaccinated by 15 November.
Chief executive of Delta, Ed Bastian, announced on Wednesday (25 August) that 75% of the airline’s staff had already received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
But due to concerns surrounding the Delta variant, Bastian confirmed that from 1 November, unvaccinated employees enrolled in Delta’s account-based healthcare plan will be subject to a $200 surcharge. Those without a full vaccination will also be required to wear masks in all indoor Delta settings, effective immediately.
On Tuesday (24 August), SWISS announced plans to make vaccinations mandatory for all flying personnel from 15 November.
"We must initiate this action now," said SWISS chief Dieter Vranckx. "If we are to continue to maintain our global route network and fulfil our care obligations towards our employees."
Air Canada has asked all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by 30 October. It has also made full vaccination a condition of employment for any individual hired by the company.
Apart from staff members who cannot be jabbed for valid reasons, such as medical conditions, the carrier said failure to be fully vaccinated by the deadline will have "consequences up to and including unpaid leave or termination".
Reuters reported that earlier this month, United Airlines told employees they would need to show proof of vaccination by 25 October.
The move comes as the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reimposed mask wearing in certain circumstances and some companies asked to require vaccinations at workplaces.
Employees who get vaccinated before 20 September and those that have already received their jabs will reportedly get an additional day of pay.