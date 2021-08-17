Air Canada, Delta, SWISS and United Airlines will introduce the compulsory mandate in the coming months, after Qantas announced it will require all front line staff to be fully vaccinated by 15 November.



Chief executive of Delta, Ed Bastian, announced on Wednesday (25 August) that 75% of the airline’s staff had already received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

But due to concerns surrounding the Delta variant, Bastian confirmed that from 1 November, unvaccinated employees enrolled in Delta’s account-based healthcare plan will be subject to a $200 surcharge. Those without a full vaccination will also be required to wear masks in all indoor Delta settings, effective immediately.

On Tuesday (24 August), SWISS announced plans to make vaccinations mandatory for all flying personnel from 15 November.

"We must initiate this action now," said SWISS chief Dieter Vranckx. "If we are to continue to maintain our global route network and fulfil our care obligations towards our employees."